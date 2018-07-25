7-25 Trading Post

For Sale

2 Treadmills $50 Each

Call 584-4704

8 Brand New Light Rectangular Fixtures $30

Was $60 Retail Price

Call 441-5416

Nice Blue Jacket With Lots of Pockets $10

20 Plastic Water Ice Trays

Stock and Forearm For Deer Rifle $75

Call 584-5380

Nearly New Pair of Steel Toe Boots in Size 9

Good Used 20 Inch Electric Fan

Lot of Brand New Socket Sets

Windmill $60

Call 441-1487

4 Foot 2 Bulb Fluorescent Utility Lights $10 A Piece

Call 441-5416

In Need

14-15 Inch Wheels Capable of 5/8 Axle

Extra Extra 2 Inch Heavy Walled Metal Pipe

Tubing Bender Like Greenlee

Call 584-6591