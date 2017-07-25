7-25 Obits

We note with regret the death of Ms. Pauline Greer, age 95 of Big Sandy, who will have funeral services today at 1 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Brother Leonard Greer and Knox Dinwiddie will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation for Ms. Greer will be today from 10 until 1 at Stockdale-Malin in Big Sandy.



Funeral services for Mr. Jason Brent Duke, age 41 of Mansfield, will be Wednesday at 5 at Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother John Sutton will officiate the ceremonies. Burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery.

Visitation for Mr. Duke will be this evening from 5 until 8 at Plunk Funeral Home.

Mrs. Anna Marie Streich, age 90 of Big Sandy, will have funeral services Saturday at 11 at Big Sandy United Methodist Church. Visitation for Mrs. Streich will be Saturday from 10 until service time at 11 at Big Sandy United Methodist Church.

in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Big Sandy United Methodist Church.

Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.