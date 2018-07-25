7-25 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Horace Edward Oxford, age 86 of Brentwood, formerly of Camden, who will have visitation today from 10:30 until service time at noon at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Rick Allen will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery in Camden.

Mrs. Jeanne K. Suehiro Jackson, age 80 of Waverly, will have a memorial service Tuesday July 31st at 11 AM at the Middle TN Veterans Cemetery in Pegram. In lieu of flowers, “give your pet a big hug”. The Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.