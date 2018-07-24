7-24 Trading Post

For Sale

Tandem Axel Trailer Full of Good USA Camping Trailer Parts

Call 441-1487

General Electric Refrigerator

40 Gallon Hot Water System

Call 441-0669

Vegetable Stand at 4685 Flatwoods Road in Camden

Selling Tomatoes and Okra

Orders For Purple Hull Peas

Call 584-6335

Brand New Gas Grill $125

4 Chrome Tires For Chevrolet Pickup Truck or Car

Call 441-3062



John Deere Clutch Parts

Rebuilt Disc For Combine

Rebuilt Disc For 1010 or 2010 Tractor

Call 584-6591

2 Recliners

1 Rocking Recliner $45

Straight Recliner $35

4 Restaurant Tables $20

Call 584-6584

In Need

Shop Smith

Call 441-1487

Bottom Window For Storm Door

Motor For Treadmill

Call 584-6591

Services

Hauling Off Scrap Metal and other items

Call 584-6584 or 220-0777