7-24 Trading Post

7-24 Trading Poston July 24, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
Tandem Axel Trailer Full of Good USA Camping Trailer Parts
Call 441-1487
General Electric Refrigerator
40 Gallon Hot Water System
Call 441-0669
Vegetable Stand at 4685 Flatwoods Road in Camden
Selling Tomatoes and Okra
Orders For Purple Hull Peas
Call 584-6335
Brand New Gas Grill $125
4 Chrome Tires For Chevrolet Pickup Truck or Car
Call 441-3062
John Deere Clutch Parts
Rebuilt Disc For Combine
Rebuilt Disc For 1010 or 2010 Tractor
Call 584-6591
2 Recliners
1 Rocking Recliner $45
Straight Recliner $35
4 Restaurant Tables $20
Call 584-6584
In Need
Shop Smith
Call 441-1487
Bottom Window For Storm Door
Motor For Treadmill
Call 584-6591
Services
Hauling Off Scrap Metal and other items
Call 584-6584 or 220-0777