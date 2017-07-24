7-24 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Liz Cooper Douglas, age 70 of Camden, who will have funeral services today at 2 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Wayne Purcell will officiate the ceremonies.

Mrs. Pauline Greer, age 95 of Big Sandy, will have funeral services Tuesday at 1 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Brother Leonard Greer and Knox Dinwiddie will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Ceremony.

Visitation for Ms. Greer will be Tuesday from 10 until 1 at Stockdale-Malin in Big Sandy.