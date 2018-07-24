7-24 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Larnce Manley Bell, age 82 of Camden, who will have visitation today from 9 until service time at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Bill Douglas will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery.

Mr. Horace Edward Oxford, age 86 of Brentwood, formerly of Camden, will have visitation Wednesday morning from 10:30 until service time at noon at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Rick Allen will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery in Camden.

Mrs. Jeanne K. Suehiro Jackson, age 80 of Waverly, will have a memorial service Tuesday July 31st at 11AM at the Middle TN Veterans Cemetery in Pegram. The Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, “give your pet a big hug”.