7-23 Trading Post

For Sale

2 Real Nice Stainless Steel Thermometers

1 for Hot And The Other Cold

Dove Tail Machine

Polish Sharpening Equipment

Call 441-1487

Cemetery Lots in Camden City Cemetery

Lots Not Beside Each Other, Grave or Two Apart

Call 584-4498

Vegetables at 4685 Flatwoods Road in Camden

Squash, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, and Okra

Taking Orders for Purple Green Beans

and Orders For Purple Hull Peas

Call 584-6335



Fishing Rods and Reels $15

70 Feet of Brand New Telephone Wire $10

Push Button Desk Telephone $10

AM/FM Cassette Radio Player $8

AM/FM CD Radio Player $15 Pictured Below



Call 584-5380

110 Volt 3600 Pound Wheel out Wench

Call 584-6591

In Need

5 Gallon Bucket

Small-Medium Size Cucumbers

Call 441-1875

Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney

Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees and Elbows in Stainless or Brass

Call 584-6591