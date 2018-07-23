7-23 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Mattie Pearl Chandler Blackwell, age 87 of Camden, who will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 1 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Buddy Mullinax will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Oakmont Cemetery near Centerville.

Mr. Horace Edward Oxford, age 86 of Brentwood, formerly of Camden, will have visitation Wednesday from 10:30 until service time at noon at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Rick Allen will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Flatwoods Cemetery in Camden.

Mrs. Jeanne K. Suehiro Jackson, age 80 of Waverly, will have a memorial service Tuesday July 31st at 11 AM at the Middle TN Veterans Cemetery in Pegram, TN. In lieu of flowers, “give your pet a big hug”.