7-22 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Troy Edward Cain, age 97 of Camden, who will have funeral services today at 1 at Camden First United Methodist Church. Brother Dean Emerson, Brother Clint Sanders, and Brother Justin Ramer will officiate the ceremonies. Burial will follow in Benton Memory Gardens.

Visitation for Mr. Cain will be today from 11 until service time at 1 at First United Methodist Church in Camden. Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Grenda Lee Bates, age 75 of Camden, will have funeral services today at 2 at Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Sammy Douglas will officiate the ceremonies. Burial will follow in Chalk Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be this morning from 10 until 2 at Plunk Funeral Home.

Mr. Earling Lambert, age 87 of Camden, will have memorial services today at 2 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Bobby Carroll will officiate the ceremonies. Visitation for Mr. Lambert will be today from 1 until 2 at Oakdale Funeral Home.

Mrs. Melba Correne Arnold Stepp, age 81 of Camden, will have funeral services Sunday at 2 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Blake Arnold will officiate the ceremonies. Burial will follow in Benton Memory Gardens.

Visitation for Mrs. Stepp will be today from 5 until 8 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden.

Ms. Pauline Greer, age 95 of Big Sandy, will have funeral services Tuesday at 1 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Brother Ken Zike and Knox Dinwiddie will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.