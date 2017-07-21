7-21 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Troy Edward Cain, age 97 of Camden, who will have funeral services Saturday at 1 at First United Methodist Church in Camden. Brother Dean Emerson, Brother Clint Sanders, and Brother Justin Ramer will officiate the ceremonies. Burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens.

Visitation for Mr. Cain will be today from 5 until 8 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation will also be Saturday morning from 11 until service time at 1 at Camden First United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Grenda Lee Bates, age 75 of Camden, will have funeral services Saturday at 2 at Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Sammy Douglas will officiate the ceremonies. Burial will follow in the Chalk Hill Cemetery.

Visitation for Mrs. Bates will be today from 5 until 8 at Plunk Funeral Home in Camden, and also Saturday morning from 10 until service time at 2 at Plunk Funeral Home.