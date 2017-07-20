7-20 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Carmoleta Christina Campbell, age 71 of Camden, who will have graveside services today at 2:30 at Camden City Cemetery. Visitation for Mrs. Campbell will be today from 11 until 2 at Plunk Funeral Home.

Mr. Troy Edward Cain, age 97 of Camden, will have funeral services Saturday at 1 at First United Methodist Church in Camden. Brother Dean Emerson, Brother Clint Sanders, and Brother Justin Ramer will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Benton Memory Garden.

Visitation for Mr. Cain will be Saturday from 11 until service time at 1 at Camden First United Methodist Church.