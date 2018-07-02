We note with regret the death of Mr. Avon Eugene Curtis, Sr., age 84 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 10 until service time at noon at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Darin Jensen and Loren Spellman will officiate the services. Burial will follow this afternoon at 4 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Iuka, Mississippi as Charles Vaughn and Don Barber will officiate the services.

Mrs. Marcella Moran, age 73 of McEwen, who will have visitation today from 4 until 8 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral Mass for Mrs. Moran will be Tuesday morning at 10 at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in McEwen. Burial will follow in the Larkin Cemetery.

Mr. Raymond Melvin Terry, Jr., age 79 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation Monday from 4 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Mr. Terry will also be Tuesday from 10 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Tony Allgood will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery.

Mrs. Marie Berry Peach, age 72 of Big Sandy, will have visitation today from 10 until 2 and 5 until 7 at the Plunk Funeral Home. Visitation for Mrs. Peach will be Tuesday from 10 until service time at 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden.



Mrs. Reta Faye Norris, age 59 of Hollow Rock, will have funeral services Tuesday afternoon at 2 at the Bruceton Funeral Home in Bruceton. Wynn Skelton will officiate the services and burial will follow in the New Prospect Cemetery.

Mrs. Dorothy Lou Wade, age 89 of Waverly, will have visitation Tuesday from 11 until service time at 3 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery.