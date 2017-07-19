7-19 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Mary Verona Bone, age 101 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 2 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Edwin Pirtle will officiate today’s ceremonies and burial will follow in the Box Cemetery in New Johnsonville.

Graveside services for Mrs. Carmoleta Christina Campbell, age 71 of Camden, will be Thursday at 2:30 in the Camden City Cemetery. Visitation with the Campbell family will be Thursday from 11 until 2 at Plunk Funeral Home.