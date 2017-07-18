7-18 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Mary Rebecca “Becky’ Wanamaker Smith, age 82 of McEwen, who will have visitation today from 9 until service time at 10 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Reverend Ken Young will officiate the ceremonies, and burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in McEwen.

Mrs. Martha Jeneal Denton, age 88 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 10:30 until service time at 2 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Dr. Scott Brown will officiate the ceremonies and burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly.



Mrs. Mary Verona Bone, age 101 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 4 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mrs. Bone will be Wednesday at 2 at Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Edwin Pirtle will officiate the ceremonies and burial will follow in the Box Cemetery in New Johnsonville.

Graveside services for Mrs. Carmoleta Christina Campbell, age 71 of Camden, will be Thursday at 2:30 at Camden City Cemetery. Visitation for Mrs. Campbell will be Thursday from 11 until 2 at Plunk Funeral Home.