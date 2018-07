We note with regret the death of Mr. Fred Wallace “Mack” McKelvy, age 96 of Dickson, who will have visitation this morning from 9 until service time at 11 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Steve Baggett will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Liberty Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to walnut Street Matt Baggett Memorial Fund at 201 Center Avenue in Dickson TN 37055.