7-17 Trading Post

7-17 Trading Poston July 17, 2018
For Sale
Pully Removal Installer
Brand New Cast Iron Pulleys
2 Piece Hand Punch
Call 441-1487
White Kitchen Cabinet Doors in 2 Units
One Unit Has 20 Doors, The Other Has 12 Doors
Contains Hinges and Handles
2 Like New Ceiling Fans
Small 4 Blade and a 5 Blade Fan’
Call 584-6931
Candy Apple Red Cargo Motorcycle Trailer $2100 Pictured Below
3 Fishing Rods and Reels $15
70 Feet of Telephone Wire
Push Button Desk Telephone
Emerson AM/FM CD Radio Player $25 Pictured Below
Call 584-5380
John Deere Clutch Parts
Rebuilt Pressure Plate
Rebuilt Disc For Combine
Call 584-6591
Vegetables at 4685 Flatwoods Rd in Camden
Okra, Tomatoes, Squash, and Cucumbers
Now Taking Orders For Purple Green Beans
Call 584-6335
Sqaure Bales of Hay
$3 A Bale
Call 415-9970
In Need
Fresh Okra
Call 731-441-8424
Bottom Window For Storm Door
Bug Zapper
Call 584-6591