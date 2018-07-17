7-17 Trading Post

For Sale

Pully Removal Installer

Brand New Cast Iron Pulleys

2 Piece Hand Punch

Call 441-1487

White Kitchen Cabinet Doors in 2 Units

One Unit Has 20 Doors, The Other Has 12 Doors

Contains Hinges and Handles

2 Like New Ceiling Fans

Small 4 Blade and a 5 Blade Fan’

Call 584-6931

Candy Apple Red Cargo Motorcycle Trailer $2100 Pictured Below



3 Fishing Rods and Reels $15

70 Feet of Telephone Wire

Push Button Desk Telephone

Emerson AM/FM CD Radio Player $25 Pictured Below



Call 584-5380



John Deere Clutch Parts

Rebuilt Pressure Plate

Rebuilt Disc For Combine

Call 584-6591

Vegetables at 4685 Flatwoods Rd in Camden

Okra, Tomatoes, Squash, and Cucumbers

Now Taking Orders For Purple Green Beans

Call 584-6335

Sqaure Bales of Hay

$3 A Bale

Call 415-9970

In Need

Fresh Okra

Call 731-441-8424

Bottom Window For Storm Door

Bug Zapper

Call 584-6591