7-17 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Betty Jo Cantrell Byrn, age 82 of Huntingdon, who will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 2 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Matthew Greer will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Bakers Chapel Cemetery near Big Sandy.

Mr. Fred Wallace “Mack” McKelvy, age 96 of Dickson, will have visitation this evening from 5 until 8 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Steve Baggett will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Liberty Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Walnut Street Matt Baggett Memorial Fund at 201 Center Avenue Dickson, TN 37055.