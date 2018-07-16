7-16 Trading Post

7-16 Trading Poston July 16, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
Pop Up Camper $1200
Sleeps 8
Near Excellent Shape
All New Tires
Call 731-693-8551
110 Volt 3600 Pound Wheel Out Wench
Call 584-6591
9 Horse Power Briggs Stratton Motor $30
Hot Water System For Divers $100
Call 586-2884
Vegetables at 4685 Flatwoods Rd in Camden
Tomatoes, Okra, Cucumbers, and Squash
Can Order Purple Green Beans
Call 584-6335
5 Dozen Quart Canning Jars
Call 584-6555
Pieces of Real Small Cables
5 Small 3-Burner Gas Cook Tops
Small 3-Shelf Storage Unit
Call 441-1487
In Need
Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney
Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass
Call 584-6591
Side Door and Window for Pickup Chevy Model Years 1973-1987
Call 441-8993
Massey Ferguson Tractor For Parts
Call 441-0001
Giveaway
Hummingbird Vines
Call 584-8362