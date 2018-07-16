7-16 Trading Post

For Sale

Pop Up Camper $1200

Sleeps 8

Near Excellent Shape

All New Tires

Call 731-693-8551

110 Volt 3600 Pound Wheel Out Wench

Call 584-6591

9 Horse Power Briggs Stratton Motor $30

Hot Water System For Divers $100

Call 586-2884

Vegetables at 4685 Flatwoods Rd in Camden

Tomatoes, Okra, Cucumbers, and Squash

Can Order Purple Green Beans

Call 584-6335



5 Dozen Quart Canning Jars

Call 584-6555

Pieces of Real Small Cables

5 Small 3-Burner Gas Cook Tops

Small 3-Shelf Storage Unit

Call 441-1487

In Need

Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney

Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass

Call 584-6591

Side Door and Window for Pickup Chevy Model Years 1973-1987

Call 441-8993

Massey Ferguson Tractor For Parts

Call 441-0001

Giveaway

Hummingbird Vines

Call 584-8362