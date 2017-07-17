7-16 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Martha Lynn Elvington Mealer, age 64 of Waverly. Funeral services for Mrs. Mealer will be today at 2 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Pastor Keith Poglitsch will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Wyly Cemetery in Waverly.

Mrs. Mary Rebecca Becky Wanamaker Smith, age 82 of McEwen will have visitation today from 3 until 8 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Funeral services for Mrs. Smith will take place Tuesday morning at 10 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen.

Reverend Ken Young will officiate the ceremonies. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in McEwen.