7-16 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Jackson “J.C.” Damesworth, age 75 of Waverly, who will have a celebration of life service this afternoon at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Dennis Bailey and Brother Stephen Palk will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Mel and J. Damesworth Cemetery in Waverly.

Mrs. Betty Jo Cantrell Byrn, age 82 of Huntingdon, will have visitation this evening from 5 until 8 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mrs. Byrn will also be Tuesday from 10 until service time at 2 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Matthew Greer will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Bakers Chapel Cemetery near Big Sandy.