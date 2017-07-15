7-15 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Carol Faye Cooley, age 71 of Waverly, who will have memorial services today at 1 at Luff Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery in Waverly.

Mr. Michael Leon Luten, age 57 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Pastor Rashad Muhammad will officiate the ceremonies. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Brett Blankenship, age 45 of Hollow Rock, will have visitation today from 1 until 8 at Bruceton Funeral Home, and also Sunday from 10 until 2 at Bruceton Funeral Home.

Funeral services for Mr. Blankenship will be Sunday at 2 at First Baptist Church in Bruceton.

Mr. Thomas Wayne “Tuck’ French, age 55 of Camden, will have funeral services Sunday at 3 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Dwight Turner will officiate the ceremonies. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Camden.

Visitation will be Sunday from 12 until 3 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.