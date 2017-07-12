7-12 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Carl Wayne Roberts, age 69 of Bruceton.

Funeral services for Mr. Roberts will be today at 1 at Bruceton Funeral Home. Brother Steve Davis will officiate the ceremonies.

Visitation will be today from 8 until service time at Bruceton Funeral Home.

Mrs. Marilyn Danette Martin, age 51 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 2:30 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jesse Hood will officiate the ceremonies.

Mr. Michael Leon Luten, age 57 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from 11 until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Pastor Rashad Muhammad will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.