7-11 Trading Post

7-11 Trading Poston July 11, 2018
For Sale
Craftsman Riding Lawnmower $200
2 Lawnmower Motors
Full Size Fridge
Medium Fridge
Kitchen Cook Stove
Call 731-699-0435
Supply of Picture Frames
Pair of Brand New Carpenter Sawhorses
Small Windmills
Call 731-441-1487
Blue Jacket With Lots of Pockets $10
30 Plastic Ice Trays $10
Size 10 Pair of Black Leather Boots $10
Call 584-5380
Vegetables at 4685 Flatwoods Road in Camden
Green Beans, Tomatoes, and Cucumbers
Call 584-6335
Briggs Stratton Motor For Pushmower
Kenmore Stainless Steel Stove
Deep Freeze
Call 220-3917
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Streams up to 1080p resolution
Great Condition, only been in use since late January $35
Call 731-819-7679
In Need
14-15 Inch Retractable Wheels Capable of 5/8 Axle
Extra Extra 2 Inch Metal Pipe
Tubing Bender
Call 584-6591
For Giveaway
Brand New Carpet in Gray Color
Call 586-2884