7-11 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Paul Hayes Nichols, age 68 of Hurricane Mills.

Visitation for Mr. Nichols will be today from 11 until service time at 2 at Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Robert Johnson will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Gorman Cemetery with Military Honors.

Mrs. Martha Jo Ingram Varnado, age 64 of Camden, will have funeral services today at 3 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother David Gargus will officiate the ceremonies and burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery in Camden.

Mrs. Marilyn Danette Martin, age 51 of Waverly, will have visitation Wednesday from 10 until service time at 2:30 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Jesse Hood will officiate the ceremonies.