7-10 Trading Post

on July 10, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post

For Sale
110 Volt 3600 Pound Wheel Out Wench
Call 584-6591

2 Honda Goldwing Motorcycle Jackets Pictured Below $250

Candy Apple Red Motorcycle Trailer $2100

Collection of VHS Deer Hunting Tapes $50

3 Rods and Reels $15
2 Radios
AM/FM Cassette Radio $8
CD Radio Player $15
70 Feet of Telephone Wire
Desktop Pushbutton Telephone
Call 584-5380

Vegetables at 4685 Flatwoods Road in Camden
Tomatoes, Squash, Cucumbers, and Squash
Call 584-6335

Brand New Throttle Cables
Several Calculators
Call 441-1487

Spare Tire for Utility Trailer $25
9 Horse Power Briggs Stratton Motor from Pressure Washer
Wishing Wells $25 and up
Call 586-2884

Kitchen Table With Chairs
2 Rocking Recliners
4 Restaurant Tables $20 Each
Call 584-6584 or 220-0777

Amazon Fire TV Stick
Streams up to 1080p resolution
Great Condition, only been in use since late January $36
Call 731-819-7679

In Need
Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney
Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass
Call 584-6591

Running Boards
Call 441-1487