7-10 Trading Post

For Sale

110 Volt 3600 Pound Wheel Out Wench

Call 584-6591

2 Honda Goldwing Motorcycle Jackets Pictured Below $250



Candy Apple Red Motorcycle Trailer $2100



Collection of VHS Deer Hunting Tapes $50



3 Rods and Reels $15

2 Radios

AM/FM Cassette Radio $8

CD Radio Player $15

70 Feet of Telephone Wire

Desktop Pushbutton Telephone

Call 584-5380



Vegetables at 4685 Flatwoods Road in Camden

Tomatoes, Squash, Cucumbers, and Squash

Call 584-6335

Brand New Throttle Cables

Several Calculators

Call 441-1487

Spare Tire for Utility Trailer $25

9 Horse Power Briggs Stratton Motor from Pressure Washer

Wishing Wells $25 and up

Call 586-2884

Kitchen Table With Chairs

2 Rocking Recliners

4 Restaurant Tables $20 Each

Call 584-6584 or 220-0777

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Streams up to 1080p resolution

Great Condition, only been in use since late January $36

Call 731-819-7679

In Need

Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney

Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees in Stainless or Brass

Call 584-6591

Running Boards

Call 441-1487