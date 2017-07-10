7-10 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Sam Long, age 71 of Camden.

Funeral services for Mr. Long will be today at 2 at Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Steve Whitworth will officiate the ceremonies. Burial will follow in the Benton Memory Garden.

Visitation for Mr. Long will be from noon until service time at 2 at Plunk Funeral Home in Camden.

Mrs. Francis Durrell, age 78 of Camden, will have funeral services today at 4:30 at Plunk Funeral Home in Camden.

Burial will follow at Crossroads cemetery.



Mr. Paul Hayes Nichols, age 68 of Hurricane Mills, will have visitation Tuesday from 11 until service time at 2 at Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Robert Johnson will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Gorman Cemetery with Military Honors.

Mrs. Martha Jo Ingram Varnado, age 64 of Camden, will have funeral services Tuesday at 3 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother David Gargus will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery in Camden.