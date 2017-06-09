We note with regret the death of Mr. Jack Lee McCurdy, age 78 of Camden.

Visitation for Mr. McCurdy will be this evening from 5 until 8 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.

Funeral services for Mr. McCurdy will be Saturday at 11 at Oakdale Funeral Home. Brother Jeff Netterville will officiate the ceremonies. Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.

Mr. John T. Tate, age 89 of Hurricane Mills, will have funeral services Saturday at 1 at the Compassion Church in Waverly.

Pastor Matt Wade will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Jones Cemetery in McEwen.

Mr. James Arlie Hollowell, age 85 of Camden, will have visitation tonight from 4 until 9 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.

Funeral services for Mr. Hollowell will be Saturday at 2 at Oakdale Funeral Home. Brother Leonard Greer and Brother Mike Melton will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Benton Memory Garden.

Mrs. Nona Fay “Kay” Jefferis, age 64 of McEwen, will have graveside services Sunday at 2 at McEwen Cemetery.

Brother Joe James will officiate the ceremonies.