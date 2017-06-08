We note with regret the death of Mrs. Patricia Joyce Douglas Huynh, age 52 of Camden.

Mrs. Huynh will have funeral services today at 1 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery.

Ms. Rachel Allen, age 92 of Camden, will have visitation today from 11 until 2 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.

Funeral services for Ms. Allen will be today at 2 at Oakdale Funeral Home, and Dr. Mike Blankenship will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.



Mr. Jack Lee McCurdy, age 78 of Camden, will have visitation Friday from 5 until 8 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.

Funeral services for Mr. McCurdy will be Saturday at 11 at Oakdale Funeral Home and Brother Jeff Netterville will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.