We note with regret the death of Mr. Samuel “David” Patton, age 82 of Eva, who will have visitation Friday morning from 9 until service time at 11 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.

Mr. J.T. Beasley, age 95 of Camden, will have visitation this evening from 5 until 8 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mr. Beasley will be Saturday from 9 until service time at 10 at the Plunk Funeral Home. Brother Jerry Beasley will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Beasley Blanchard Cemetery.

Mr. James Rudolph “Sammy” Tate of McEwen, will have visitation this evening from 5 until 9 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral home in McEwen. Visitation for Mr. Tate will be Saturday from 9 until service time at 11 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Brother Jim Suddeath, Brother Hoby Grace, Brother Jeremy McFarlin, and Brother Joe James will officiate the services. Military funeral honors will be held at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen prior to the procession to the cemetery. Burial will follow in the McEwen Cemetery in McEwen.