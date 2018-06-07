6-7 Trading Post

6-7 Trading Poston June 7, 2018
Miscellaneous
Hearing Aid Found at Benton County Courthouse
On Tuesday, June 5th.
Call 731-584-6211
Yard Sales
Big Variety Sale Friday and Saturday
In The Parking Lot of Marilyn’s Flowers and Gifts
Big 3 Family Yard Sale at 153 Post Oak Road in Camden Behind Fred’s
Today, Friday, and Saturday
Call 584-5380
Garage Sale at 167 Cherokee Avenue in Camden Today, Friday, and Saturday
Call 573-979-3735
For Sale
Real Nice Couch $20
Call 584-6584 or 220-0777
4 Wheel All Metal Yard Cart
Brand New Table Jig for Table Saw
Allan Screws
Call 441-1487
Jar Combo $20
Includes 25 Quart Jars
30 Pint Jars
4 Half Gallon Jars
Call 584-6095
4 Used Tires in Size 215R16 $20 For Set or $5 Per Tire
At 153 Post Oak Road in Camden
Call 584-5380
In Need
5 Gallon Stainless Bucket With Tight Top
Desktop Laser/Scanner Printer
Call 584-6591