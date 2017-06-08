Mr. Carlos Rodriguez-Valle, age 62 of Camden, will have funeral services today at 3 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. This will be followed by Army Honor Guard at Fort Campbell.

The family has chosen cremation services.

Mrs. Patricia Joyce Douglas Huynh, age 52 of Camden, will have visitation this evening from 5 until 8 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden.

Funeral services for Mrs. Huynh will be Thursday at 1 at Stockdale-Malin in Camden. Burial will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery.



Ms. Rachel Allen, age 92 of Camden, will have funeral services Thursday at 2 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Dr. Mike Blankenship will officiate the ceremonies. Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.

Mr. Jack Lee McCurdy, age 78 of Camden, will have visitation Friday evening from 5 until 8 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Funeral services for Mr. McCurdy will be Saturday at 11 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Jeff Netterville will officiate the ceremonies. Burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery.