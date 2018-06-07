We note with regret the death of Mr. Samuel “David” Patton, age 82 of Eva, who will have visitation Friday morning from 9 until service time at 11 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother H.B. Fields will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery. Visitation for Mr. Patton will also be today from 4 until 8 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.

Mr. James Rudolph “Sammy” Tate of McEwen, will have visitation Friday evening from 5 until 9 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Visitation for Mr. Tate will also be Saturday from 9 until service time at 11 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Brother Jim Suddeath, Brother Hoby Grace, Brother Jeremy McFarlin, and Brother Joe James will officiate the services. Military funeral honors will be held at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen prior to the procession to the cemetery. Burial will follow in the McEwen Cemetery in McEwen.