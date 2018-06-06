6-6 Trading Post

6-6 Trading Poston June 6, 2018
Miscellaneous
Hearing Aid Found at Benton County Courthouse
On Wednesday, June 6th.
Call 731-584-6211
Yard Sales
Big Variety Sale Friday and Saturday
In The Parking Lot of Marilyn’s Flowers and Gifts
Big 3 Family Yard Sale at 153 Post Oak Road in Camden Behind Fred’s
Today, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday
Call 584-5380
For Sale
45 Gallon Fish Tank with Pump and Stand $50
12X20 Eagle Building
Contains Upstairs with 2 Lofts
1949 Double Barrel Shotgun $100
Call 731-707-9037
or 333-6931
Large Oak Entertainment Center
2005 350 Honda 4-Wheeler
Call 584-6098
5 Hens That Come With Cages $30
Call 731-220-5956
4 18 Inch Tires off Dodge Truck
Boat Trailer
Call 441-1092
White Mountain Manual Ice Cream Bucket $30
Call 584-6591
In Need
14-15 Inch Wheels Capable of 5/8 Axle
Extra Extra 2 Inch Metal Pipe
Call 584-6591
1 or 2 Landline Telephones
With Push Buttons in Handheld Receiver
Call 584-3910