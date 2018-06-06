6-6 Trading Post

Miscellaneous

Hearing Aid Found at Benton County Courthouse

On Wednesday, June 6th.

Call 731-584-6211

Yard Sales

Big Variety Sale Friday and Saturday

In The Parking Lot of Marilyn’s Flowers and Gifts

Big 3 Family Yard Sale at 153 Post Oak Road in Camden Behind Fred’s

Today, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

Call 584-5380

For Sale

45 Gallon Fish Tank with Pump and Stand $50

12X20 Eagle Building

Contains Upstairs with 2 Lofts

1949 Double Barrel Shotgun $100

Call 731-707-9037

or 333-6931

Large Oak Entertainment Center

2005 350 Honda 4-Wheeler

Call 584-6098

5 Hens That Come With Cages $30

Call 731-220-5956

4 18 Inch Tires off Dodge Truck

Boat Trailer

Call 441-1092

White Mountain Manual Ice Cream Bucket $30

Call 584-6591

In Need

14-15 Inch Wheels Capable of 5/8 Axle

Extra Extra 2 Inch Metal Pipe

Call 584-6591

1 or 2 Landline Telephones

With Push Buttons in Handheld Receiver

Call 584-3910