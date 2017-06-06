6-6 Obituaries

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Hazel Mae Peach, age 86 of Camden.

Graveside services for Mrs. Peach will be this morning at 11 at Camden City Cemetery. Pastor Joe Southerland will officiate the ceremonies.

Ms. Margaret Ella Coleman Foster, age 89 of Waverly, will have funeral services this afternoon at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Kenneth Fleming Jr will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Coleman Cemetery.

Mrs. Patricia Joyce Douglas Huynh, age 52 of Camden, will have visitation Wednesday evening from 5 until 8 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden.

Funeral services for Mrs. Huynh will be Thursday at 1 at Stockdale-Malin in Camden. Burial will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery.