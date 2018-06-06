We note with regret the death of Mr. Keith Schlegel, age 51 of Camden, who will have visitation this evening from 5 until service time at 6 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.

Mr. Samuel “David” Patton, age 82 of Eva, will have visitation Friday morning from 9 until service time at 11 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother H.B. Fields will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Camden City Cemetery. Visitation for Mr. Patton will also be Thursday from 4 until 8 that evening at the Oakdale Funeral Home.

Mr. James Rudolph “Sammy” Tate of McEwen, will have visitation Friday evening from 5 until 9 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Visitation for Mr. Tate will also be Saturday morning from 9 until service time at 11 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Brother Jim Suddeath, Brother Hoby Grace, Brother Jeremy McFarlin, and Brother Joe James will all officiate the services. Military funeral honors will be held at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen prior to the procession to the cemetery, and burial will follow in the McEwen Cemetery in McEwen.