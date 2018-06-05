6-5 Trading Post

6-5 Trading Poston June 5, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
Yard Sales
Big Variety Sale Friday and Saturday
In The Parking Lot of Marilyn’s Flowers and Gifts
Big 3 Family Yard Sale at 153 Post Oak Road in Camden Behind Fred’s
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday
Call 584-5380
For Sale
John Deere Clutch Parts
Rebuilt Pressure Plate
Rebuilt Disc
Call 584-6591
Hot Water System For Divers $100
Brand New Goodyear Mats $12
Cedar Round Table $20
Shaped Like Stop Sign/Octagon
Call 586-2884
In Need
32 Inch Bottom Window for Storm Door
Bug Zapper
Call 584-6591