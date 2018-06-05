We note with regret the death of Mrs. Mable Clair Mills Allen, age 89 of Big Sandy, who will have visitation this morning from 11 until service time at 1 at the Big Sandy Church of God of Prophecy. Burial will follow in the McRaes Chapel Cemetery in Big Sandy. Brother Troy Redmond and Brother Ken Zike will officiate the services.

Mr. Daniel Lee Taylor, age 54 of Camden, will have funeral services this afternoon at 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Gary Greer will officiate the services.

Mr. Keith Schlegel, age 51 of Camden, will have visitation Wednesday evening from 5 until service time at 6 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.