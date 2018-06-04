We note with regret the death of Mrs. Mable Clair Mills Allen, age 89 of Big Sandy, who will have funeral services Tuesday at 1 at the Church of God of Prophecy in Big Sandy. Burial will follow in the McRaes Chapel Cemetery in Big Sandy. Brother Troy Redmond and Brother Ken Zike will officiate the services. The Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Daniel Lee Taylor, age 54 of Camden, will have funeral services Tuesday afternoon at 2 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Gary Greer will officiate the services.