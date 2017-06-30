6-30 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Cathey Ann Whitlow Hams, age 65 of Waverly.

Graveside Memorial services for Mrs. Hams will be Saturday morning at 9 at Rice Cemetery in Hurricane Mills.

Luff Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Sadie Bennett Brown, age 102 of Royal Oak, Michigan, formerly of Hollow Rock, will have funeral services tomorrow afternoon at 3:30 at Bruceton Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery in Hollow Rock.