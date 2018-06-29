6-29 Trading Post

Miscellaneous

Stolen Purse

Taken From Home at 195 Hillcrest Avenue in Camden

Call Camden Police Department at 584-4622

or Owner at 731-441-4652

For Sale

Amazon Fire TV Stick $35

Streams Up To 1080p Resolution

Great Condition, only been in use since late January

Call 731-819-7679

4 Tables From Restaurants $20 Each

Call 220-0777

In Need

Need To Rent A House in Camden

Call 731-407-8755 or 731-220-5100

Scarfing Tip

Bottom Mounting Drawer Slides

6X6 Inch Wire Basket

Call 584-6591