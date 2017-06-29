6-29 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Martha Veatrice Hurley, 86 of Holladay, who will have funeral services today at 2 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Rick Welty and Stan Brantley will officiate the ceremonies. Burial will follow in the Holladay Cemetery.

Visitation for Mrs. Hurley will be from 12 until 2 today at Oakdale Funeral Home.

Mrs. Sadie Bennett Brown, age 102 of Royal Oak, Michigan, formerly of Hollow Rock, will have funeral services Saturday at 3:30 at Bruceton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery in Hollow Rock.