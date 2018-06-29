6-29 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Bettie Lou Little, age 73 of New Johnsonville, who will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 3 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Wayne Purcell will officiate the services and burial will follow in the New Johnsonville Methodist Church Cemetery.

Miss Stephanie Sanders, age 53 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from noon until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Pastor Rashad Muhammed will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Avon Eugene Curtis, Sr., age 84 of Waverly, will have visitation Monday from 10 until noon at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Darin Jensen and Loren Spellman will officiate the services. Burial will follow Monday afternoon at 4 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Iuka, Mississippi as Charles Vaughn and Don Barber will officiate the services.