6-28 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Martha Veatrice Hurley, age 86 of Holladay, who will have funeral services Thursday at 2 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Rick Welty and Stan Brantley will officiate the ceremonies.

Burial will follow in the Holladay Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday from 12 until 2 at Oakdale Funeral Home.

Sadie Bennett Brown, age 102 of Royal Oak Michigan, formerly of Hollow Rock, will have funeral services Saturday at 3:30 at Bruceton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery in Hollow Rock.