6-27 Trading Post

Miscellaneous

Stolen Purse

Taken From Home at 195 Hillcrest Avenue in Camden

Call Camden Police Department at 584-4622

or Owner at 731-441-4652

For Sale

Amazon Fire TV Stick $35

Streams Up To 1080p Resolution

Great Condition, only been in use since late January

Call 731-819-7679

Nice Blue Men’s Jacket With Lots of Pockets $10

Daisy BB Gun $20

Cargo Candy Apple Red Motorcycle Trailer $2100

Call 584-5380

Nice Chainsaw Sharpener

Nearly New Cargo Carrier For Top of Car

Wood Stove Parts

Call 441-1487



Fresh Homegrown Vegetables at 4685 Flatwoods Road in Camden

Yellow Squash, Zucchini, and Cucumbers

Call 584-6335

Boat Trailer

50 Foot Semi Trailer For Storage

Call 441-1092

Couch $15

2 Wingback Chairs

Call 584-6584 or 220-0777

In Need

Wheat Pennies

Call 584-3910

Motorized Treadmill

14-15 Inch Retractable Wheels Capable of 5/8 Axle

Extra Extra 2 Inch Metal Pipe

Call 584-5380

Services

Hauling Off Old Appliances or Scrap Metal

Call 584-6584 or 220-0777