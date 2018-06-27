6-27 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Sammy Ray Tidwell, Sr., age 65 of New Johnsonville, who will have visitation today from 10 until service time at 3 at the McEwen Funeral Home in McEwen. Brother William Brown will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Robbins Cemetery.

Miss Stephanie Sanders, age 53 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from noon until service time at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Pastor Rashad Muhammad will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.