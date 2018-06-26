6-26 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Estelle Beasley, who will have visitation this morning from 9 until service time at 10 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Jerry Beasley will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Beasley Blanchard Cemetery.

Mr. Elbert Wayne Kee, age 96 of Camden, will have visitation today from 9 until service time at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Ronny Hayes, Brother Randy Thompson, and Brother Jeff Simmons will officiate the services and a Masonic Service will take place at noon. Burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery.

Mrs. Norma Sue “Grandma” Emerson Frazier, age 83 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation today from 9 until 1 at the First United Methodist Church on Woodland Drive in New Johnsonville. There will be a graveside service directly after the visitation at the Methodist Cemetery in New Johnsonville. Brother Christopher Lyden will officiate the services.

Mr. Sammy Ray Tidwell, Sr., age 65 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation Wednesday from 10 until service time at 3 at the McEwen Funeral Home in McEwen. Brother William Brown will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Robbins Cemetery.