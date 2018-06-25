6-25 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Elbert Wayne Kee, age 96 of Camden, who will have visitation this evening from 5 until 9 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mr. Kee will also be Tuesday from 9 until service time at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home. Brother Ronny Hayes. Brother Randy Thompson, and Brother Jeff Simmons will officiate the services. An Eastern Star service for Mr. Kee will be at 7 this evening while a Masonic Service will be Tuesday at noon at the Oakdale Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery.

Mrs. Estelle Beasley, age 95 of Camden, will have visitation this evening from 5 until 8 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mrs. Beasley will also be Tuesday from 9 until service time at 10 at the Plunk Funeral Home. Brother Jerry Beasley will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Beasley Blanchard Cemetery.

Mrs. Norma Sue “Grandma” Emerson Frazier, age 83 of New Johnsonville, will have visitation Tuesday from 9 until 1 at the First United Methodist Church on Woodland Drive in New Johnsonville. There will be a graveside service directly after the visitation at the Methodist Cemetery in New Johnsonville. Brother Christopher Lyden will officiate the services.