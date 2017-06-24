6-24 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Norean Wilson, age 87 of Camden, who will have visitation today from 11 until 1:30 at Oakdale Funeral Home.

Graveside services for Mrs. Wilson will be today at 2 at Benton Memory Garden. Betty Greer will officiate the ceremonies.

Mrs. Carole Jean Holladay Moorer, age 79 of Bellvue, formerly of Holladay, will have visitation today from 2 until 5 at Bellvue Church of Christ in Nashville.

Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. James Wiley Dicus, age 82 of Big Sandy, will have memorial services Sunday at 3 at Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Charlie Cate will officiate the ceremonies.

visitation will be from 2 until service time at 3 at Plunk Funeral Home.