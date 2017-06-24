6-24 Obits

6-24 Obitson June 24, 2017
We note with regret the death of Mrs. Norean Wilson, age 87 of Camden, who will have visitation today from 11 until 1:30 at Oakdale Funeral Home.
Graveside services for Mrs. Wilson will be today at 2 at Benton Memory Garden. Betty Greer will officiate the ceremonies.
Mrs. Carole Jean Holladay Moorer, age 79 of Bellvue, formerly of Holladay, will have visitation today from 2 until 5 at Bellvue Church of Christ in Nashville.
Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. James Wiley Dicus, age 82 of Big Sandy, will have memorial services Sunday at 3 at Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Charlie Cate will officiate the ceremonies.
visitation will be from 2 until service time at 3 at Plunk Funeral Home.