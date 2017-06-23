6-23 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Vannie Louise Spicer, age 82 of Camden. Graveside services for Mrs. Spicer will be today at 1:30 at Sandy Point Cemetery and Brother Gary Greer will officiate the ceremonies.

Oakdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Terri Lee Pierpoint, age 50 of Camden, will have visitation from now until service time at 2 at Plunk Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Rushing’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Norean Wilson, age 87 of Camden, will have graveside services Saturday at 2 at Benton Memory Garden and Betty Greer will officiate the ceremonies.

visitation will be Saturday from 11 until 1:30 at Oakdale Funeral Home.

Mrs. Carole Jean Holladay Moorer, age 79 of Bellevue, formerly of Holladay, will have visitation from 2 until 5 Saturday at Bellevue Church of Christ in Nashville.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Nashville Inner City Ministry or the Tennessee Children’s Home.

Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. James Wiley Dicus, age 82 of Big Sandy, will have memorial services Sunday at 3 at Plunk Funeral Home. Brother Charlie Cate will officiate the ceremonies.

Visitation will be from 2 until 3 prior to the service.