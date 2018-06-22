6-22 Trading Post

For Sale

Full Size Toolbox for Pickup Truck

Call 584-7967

1992 Buick Century 4-Door Vehicle

Husqvarna 48 Inch 24 Horsepower Riding Mower

85 Hours on Mower

Call 213-2223

4 Foot Long Antique Tool Display with 8 Tools

Fancy Bath Lavatory Bolted To The Wall

Call 584-1697

New Small Tires

Like Lawnmower Wheels

Several Good Electric Motors

Yates Tire Changer

Call 441-1487



9 Horsepower Briggs Stratton Motor $30

Hot Water System for Divers $100

Call 586-2884

Yard Sales

Yard Sale at 59 Gale Lane in Camden

Today until 4PM

Tomorrow Until Noon

Featuring Hunting Gear, Leather Couch,

Dining Room Items, Bedroom Suites, Odds and Ends, Glassware,

and a Baby Changing Station

Call 615-924-7623

In Need

6X6 Inches Wire Basket

Bottom Mounting Drawer Slides

Propane Scarfing Tip

Call 584-6591