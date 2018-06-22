6-22 Trading Post

6-22 Trading Poston June 22, 2018
For Sale
Full Size Toolbox for Pickup Truck
Call 584-7967
1992 Buick Century 4-Door Vehicle
Husqvarna 48 Inch 24 Horsepower Riding Mower
85 Hours on Mower
Call 213-2223
4 Foot Long Antique Tool Display with 8 Tools
Fancy Bath Lavatory Bolted To The Wall
Call 584-1697
New Small Tires
Like Lawnmower Wheels
Several Good Electric Motors
Yates Tire Changer
Call 441-1487
9 Horsepower Briggs Stratton Motor $30
Hot Water System for Divers $100
Call 586-2884
Yard Sales
Yard Sale at 59 Gale Lane in Camden
Today until 4PM
Tomorrow Until Noon
Featuring Hunting Gear, Leather Couch,
Dining Room Items, Bedroom Suites, Odds and Ends, Glassware,
and a Baby Changing Station
Call 615-924-7623
In Need
6X6 Inches Wire Basket
Bottom Mounting Drawer Slides
Propane Scarfing Tip
Call 584-6591